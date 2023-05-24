MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Sheriffs arrested a man who claims to be homeless after he allegedly tried to kill someone by choking them and hitting them with a beer bottle.

Officers were called to Route 49 in Marcy between the Route 291 and River Road exits at approximately 6:00 AM on Sunday, May 21 to respond to an injured man walking in the roadway. According to officers, the victim and the suspect – 32-year-old Henry Estuardo Castaneda – were acquaintances.

According to police, Castaneda was driving on Route 49 when the victim allegedly used disparaging remarks at Castaneda, which enraged him. Castaneda then allegedly pulled the car over on the side of the road and the two got out of the car, when Castaneda pushed him down. He then allegedly began choking the victim and struck him repeatedly on the head with a beer bottle.

The victim was transported to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he was treated for cuts to his head. Castaneda was subsequently arrested and is currently being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting arraignment.

Castaneda is currently being charged with second-degree Attempted Murder and second-degree Assault, both felonies.