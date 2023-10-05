MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Oneida County Sheriffs are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Marcy woman.

According to sheriffs, 24-year-old Madelyn Fiore has been missing since Tuesday, October 3. Fiore left her residence at approximately noon on that day and has not been heard from by family since. She has not attended any of her classes, reported to her place of employment or had any contact with family members or friends.

Fiore was last seen wearing a flannel black and white shirt and tan shorts. She left her house without her cell phone and was driving a 2013 dark gray Buick Verano, shown below. The vehicle has New York State plates and has plate number KBY 1494.

Anyone who has information into the possible whereabouts of Fiore is being asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 315-765-2226.