Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies looking for man wanted on felony warrants that fled from crash

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Town of Vernon to assist the NYS ENCON Police for a report of a stolen vehicle in the City of Utica.

Deputies say the vehicle in question crashed at the intersection of Beaver Meadow Road and State Route 5. The driver then fled on foot into the wooded area to the north, deputies said.

During the course of the next five to six hours, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Police, Utica Police, and ENCON Police searched the wooded area.

It was discovered that the man that fled the scene was Gregory Brown, 36. He is described as a black male, bald, 5’11”, and 190 lbs. Brown is wanted on felony warrants and fleeing from the motor vehicle crash.

Brown has yet to be apprehended, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Brown, contact 911, the Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-0141, or Crime Stoppers.