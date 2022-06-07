ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — June 7 marks the 11th anniversary of the Line of Duty Death of Oneida County Deputy Sheriff Kurt B. Wyman.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Wyman was shot and killed during a standoff following a domestic disturbance in Knoxboro in 2011. He was 24 years old at the time.

The incident occurred after officers responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance at approximately 9 p.m. when the man barricaded himself in his garage with a shotgun. Negotiators were attempting to get the man to surrender at around 2 a.m. and Deputy Wyman was approaching the man with his taser when the subject opened fire, killing him, according to the page.

The suspect was shot in the exchange of gunfire and taken into custody. The suspect was convicted of Deputy Wyman’s murder and in April 2012 he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Deputy Wyman was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for four years. He is survived by his wife and his son who was born after his wife was informed of his death.

A remembrance ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building located at 6065 Judd Road in Oriskany, to honor Wyman’s service and his legacy. The ceremony will include a Wreath Laying, Honor Guard presentation, and brief remarks by various speakers. More information on Wyman and his service can be found here.