Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents of an app designed to help fight crime

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After an increase in car break-ins, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reminding neighborhoods that there is a free app to step up security.

The sheriff’s office has joined the “Neighbors by Ring” app, which tries to reduce crime in the county.

It’s a free app that allows the sheriff’s office to alert the community of a crime when it is happening, to help keep you informed.

If you have the app and if you, the user, sees something happen, you can share it directly with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and your neighbors.

You do not need a Ring device to join. Anyone with a camera or security system can upload footage.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is already using this app, so neighborhoods there can download it too.

If you would like to join the “Neighbors by Ring” app, simply text “jointoday”, all one word, to 555-888.

However, in emergencies, always call 9-1-1 first.