ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol is advising residents to lock their doors after multiple break-ins were reported in the county.

According to OCSO, deputies were dispatched near Walker Road in the Town of Deerfield for a report of a suspicious activity that occurred overnight on April 9. An investigation revealed that three to four masked individuals made their way through several neighborhoods that night.

The individuals reportedly attempted to gain entry into multiple vehicles. The OCSO stated that the individuals stole items from vehicles that had unlocked car doors.

In an effort to combat more theft in the area the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to remove all valuable items from their cars overnight. They also reminded residents to keep their car doors locked in order to prevent more larcenies from occurring.

As a result of the investigation, there will be increased patrols in the area. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who notices suspicious activity or has any information regarding the incidents to call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line which is 315-736-0141.