Oneida County State of Emergency extended after Halloween storm

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oneida County, a State of Emergency has been extended after that devastating Halloween storm.  

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he has directed all agencies to continue to take whatever steps are needed to protect people and their property.  

The initial State of Emergency was set to expire on November 30th, but will now remain in place indefinitely.

