DURHAMVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher from an Oneida County school has been arrested after allegedly intentionally tripping a 5-year-old.

On Friday, May 26, State Police in Oneida arrested 50-year-old Sharon M. Schnauffer of Chittenango for endangering the welfare of a child.

State Police received a law enforcement referral from the New York State Department of Social Services on March 22 regarding an incident that occurred on March 20 at Durhamville Elementary School.

The incident allegedly involved a 5-year-old student who was walking down the hall when Schnauffer intentionally tripped the student. There were no injuries to the student.

Schnauffer was arrested on May 26 on the following charges:

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor

Schnauffer was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Verona Court on June 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.