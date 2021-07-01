Oneida County to host rabies vaccination clinics this summer

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be three rabies vaccination clinics sponsored by the Oneida County Health Department. The clinics will span across July and August, and appointments are required.

Below are the details for the three clinics:

July 16, 2021 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Municipal Center.

July 27, 2021 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage.

August 25, 2021 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Rome Kennedy Arena.

To make an appointment, call 315-798-5064 or go online to https://www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic. Pets will receive a one-year vaccination certificate if no prior proof of rabies is shown. A $10 donation per pet is requested to help with costs.

Masks will be required when transferring pets to staff, dogs must be leashed and cats need to be in carriers or baskets. No exams will be given to pets.

Last year, the county Health Department investigated 551 cases of human or pet contact with a variety of potentially rabid animals including bats, foxes, skunks, cats, raccoons and even a cow. This shows the importance of vaccinating animals against the deadly disease that can kill both humans and animals.

All cats, dogs, and ferrets three months or older must have a current rabies vaccination, even if they stay indoors. Dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccination at three months old, one year, and then once every three years. Ferrets must receive a rabies vaccination every year.

The health department plans on announcing more rabies clinics in the future in the interest of protecting the community.