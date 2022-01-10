Oneida County to stop contact tracing

(WSYR-TV) — Oneida County will cease contact tracing, but will still notify residents of positive results, County Executive Anthony Picente announced Monday.

“The surging omicron variant has led to a staggering number of daily positive COVID-19 infections,” Picente said. “There is no way that local health departments can keep up with the overwhelming volume, so beginning today, we will no longer contact trace cases. Isolation and quarantining must now be self-maintained. Positive infections will continue to be notified, and we will still provide case investigation in some instances.”

Individuals who test positive are asked to contact those they were close to prior to testing. They’ll need to partake in the new isolation and quarantine procedures set up by the county as well.

Isolation is required of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status. An individual can exit from isolation if asymptomatic after five days.

Quarantining is only required of unvaccinated individuals and of those who have not received their booster shot (if eligible). Those in quarantine can exit after five days without symptoms.

After isolation or quarantine protocols have been fulfilled, individuals can obtain self-attestation paperwork from the COVID-19 section of by clicking here for isolation forms and here for quarantine forms.

Those requiring assistance can contact the county Health Department by calling 315-798-5431 or by emailing publichealth@ocgov.net.