Oneida County to take ownership of Utica tower

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Utica tower is staying in Oneida County. The county executive announced on Friday that the county will take ownership over the tower, saying it has become a fixture there.
This comes after the board of directors of the Utica Landmark Tower Corporation decided to decommission it. Those involved say it was going to come down due to financial responsibilities and future liabilities.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- What’s next for President Trump?
- Picture of the Day: 12/19/19
- TechBytes: 12/19/19
- The List: 12/19/19
- Money in Your Pocket: 12/19/19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App