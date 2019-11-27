Closings
Oneida County to take ownership of Utica tower

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Utica tower is staying in Oneida County. The county executive announced on Friday that the county will take ownership over the tower, saying it has become a fixture there. 

This comes after the board of directors of the Utica Landmark Tower Corporation decided to decommission it. Those involved say it was going to come down due to financial responsibilities and future liabilities.

