Oneida County Tourism creates feel-good community video highlighting local businesses

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amidst these dark days, Oneida County Tourism has created a feel-good community video to shine a light on the positive.

The project asked local attractions and hotels to submit pictures of their employees working from home with their kids and pets, or doing a hobby they love.

It showcases many regional businesses from breweries to zoos to museums. While these businesses aren’t currently open, the video is inspiring future visitors and locals to visit them when the timing is right.