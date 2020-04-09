Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives daily coronavirus update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oneida County Tourism creates feel-good community video highlighting local businesses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amidst these dark days, Oneida County Tourism has created a feel-good community video to shine a light on the positive.

The project asked local attractions and hotels to submit pictures of their employees working from home with their kids and pets, or doing a hobby they love.

It showcases many regional businesses from breweries to zoos to museums. While these businesses aren’t currently open, the video is inspiring future visitors and locals to visit them when the timing is right.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected