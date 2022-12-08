ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green flashing lights will be seen more often on the roads in Oneida County.

The Oneida County Department of Public Works plow trucks are now using green flashing lights as part of a pilot program, County Executive Anthony J. Picente announced on Thursday, December 8.

The green lights will be used to increase visibility and safety on winter roads.

“Green lights have been used with positive results in other states since 2013,” Picente said. “Studies have shown that people see more shades of green than any other color, so utilizing them on our county plow trucks will make them more visible to more people than the customary yellow lights. I am confident that this pilot program will lead to safer roads for motorists, and our plow drivers, who work so hard to keep our winter roads clear.”

New York State passed Assembly Bill A811A during the 2021-2022 legislative session which allowed for green lights, or alternating green and amber lights to be used on municipal vehicles that are used for snow removal. The pilot program in Oneida County was initiated thereafter.

The law only allows for green lights on municipalities and not privately-owned vehicles.

As winter officially starts on December 21, the Oneida County Executive’s Office says that people should be aware of the new color of lights. Drivers should also slow down and use caution when they see the flashing green lights on county plow trucks.

Some county plow trucks already have the flashing green lights and have been out removing snow. The rest of the fleet should have the lights installed by the end of December, according to the Oneida County Executive’s Office.