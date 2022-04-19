ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Overdose Response Team is warning residents of fentanyl-laced cocaine and methamphetamine in the area.

According to the ORT, the overdose trend is continuing both locally and nationally. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recently warned of a nationwide increase in mass-overdose events in which victims are unknowingly ingesting fentanyl when taking cocaine or methamphetamines.

Specifically, in Oneida County in 2022, there have been 12 non-fatal overdoses in the county’s Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program. In those cases, stimulants like cocaine or methamphetamine were the suspected drug.

Additionally, there were four confirmed drug-related deaths and 10 pending that involved fentanyl and a stimulant at a minimum. Previously, in 2021, the Overdose Response Team issued overdose alerts due to a mass-overdose event in Sylvan Beach and again in September in the Utica area for a cluster of overdoses of which two were fatal. Both incidents were caused by cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Junior stressed the importance of being aware of the ongoing trend.

“Last year, we issued alerts when we saw a cluster of overdoses and fatalities associated with cocaine laced with fentanyl,” Picente said. “Unfortunately, our surveillance shows that this trend is continuing, as we are seeing fentanyl mixed in with cocaine and methamphetamines, and even with counterfeit tablets that look like legitimate prescriptions pills. In view of the DEA’s warning, and our analysis of drugs detected in county drug-related deaths in 2021, we want to remind drug users that the likelihood of any street drug containing fentanyl is very high, which means that the likelihood of experiencing a fatal overdose is also high.”

In 2020 there were 23 drug-related deaths in the county. This increased by 78% in 2021, with 22 deaths involving fentanyl mixed with cocaine, 16 involving methamphetamine, and three listed a combination of the two as the cause.

According to the DEA 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment, cocaine and synthetic opioids can be packaged together for street sale without the knowledge of the user or seller which can lead to adverse reactions. Additionally, stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamines, and opioids, such as fentanyl and heroin, exert different effects on the body.

Stimulants increase brain activity and heart rate and opioids are a depressant that causes slowed breathing and respiratory depression. Consuming both creates a “push-pull” reaction in the body and brain which increases the risk of overdose death.

Oneida County is working with Opioid Task Force partners to focus on providing the public with information regarding drugs and the deaths they have caused to combat the ongoing issue. They are also working to expand access to naloxone and fentanyl test strips and are encouraging treatment and recovery programs to include information about naloxone and overdose with anyone engaging in substance use treatment for both opioids and stimulants.