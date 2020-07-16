Oneida County warns of four possible instances of public exposure to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning of four incidents where there may have been a public exposure to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The dates, times, and locations provided by the health department are below:

Friday, July 10

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11:30 am

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 7/24/20

Sunday, July 12

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park

Address of exposure: NY-46, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/26/20

Sunday, July 12

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: BJ’s

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/26/20

Wednesday, July 15

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/29/20

If you were at any of the locations listed above during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

If symptoms develop, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

