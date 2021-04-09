Oneida County warns of Hepatitis A exposure at Roma Sausage and Deli

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department has learned that an employee of Roma Sausage and Deli has tested positive for Hepatitis A. The employee worked while infectious and may have exposed people who were customers of the shop.

The Health Department is alerting those who consumed tomato pie from either of Roma Sausage and Deli’s locations at Washington Mills or Utica of the potential exposure.

The Hepatitis vaccine is available if given within two weeks of exposure. For those who consumed tomato pie prepared by the shop on March 27, 28, 30, or 31, you must receive preventive treatment within 14 days of exposure.

If exposed on: Need vaccination by: March 27 April 10 March 28 April 11 March 30 April 13 March 31 April 14

Oneida County Health Department is setting up Hepatitis A vaccination clinics for April 10-13. Please visit www.ocgov.net to schedule an appointment or contact your healthcare provider to be given the vaccination.

Those who consumed tomato pie from Roma’s during the period of March 23-26, are past the window to receive the vaccine, but should monitor themselves for symptoms. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

· Yellow skin or eyes

· Lack of appetite

· Upset stomach

· Stomach pain

· Vomiting

· Fever

· Dark urine or light colored stools

· Joint pain

· Diarrhea

· Fatigue

Symptoms commonly appear within 28 days of exposure, with a range of 15 to 50 days. Hepatitis A is transmitted by consuming food or drinks or by using utensils that have been handled by an infected person. It may also be spread from person to person by ingesting something that has been contaminated by the infected person. Casual contact, such as sitting together, does not spread the virus. If you have any of these symptoms, please contact the Oneida County Health Department or your health care provider.

Roma Sausage and Deli has been notified of potential Hepatitis A exposure and is cooperating with OCHD. Follow-up inspections will occur.

If you have had the COVID-19 vaccine within the past two weeks you can get the Hepatitis A vaccine. If you are scheduled to have a COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks of the Hepatitis A vaccine, your COVID-19 vaccination should be rescheduled to two weeks after the Hepatitis A vaccination.

“All those who are eligible to get vaccinated for Hepatitis A should,” said Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D. MPH, Director of Health. “In addition, continue good hygiene practices, especially handwashing.”