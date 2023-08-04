CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 3:47 p.m. today, August 4, Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident involving a pedestrian at Hillsboro Road in the Town of Camden.

Deputies found a 30-year-old man was driving westbound when his vehicle veered off the road, hitting 68-year-old Kathleen MacArthur and her small dog who were walking down that road.

MacArthur was pronounced dead on the scene, along with her dog.

No tickets have been issued, and the accident is still under investigation, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.