Oneida Health places restrictions on visitation

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Oneida Health announced that all routine visitation at the hospital and extended care facility would be restricted as a precautionary measure due to the rising COVID-19 numbers in the region. It will also include individuals accompanying patients during outpatient visits.

“The safety of our patients, residents, and staff continues to be our top priority,” said Gene Morreale, President and CEO of Oneida Health. “As the number of COVID-19 positive cases rise in surrounding counties, we need to be vigilant in taking the necessary precautions to maintain a safe environment to provide care.”

There are exceptions, which include visits to the critically ill and end of life patients. Patients who are 17 and under as well as those who are developmentally disabled are allowed one visitor to accompany them while receiving care, including emergency room visits. Obstetrical patients will continue to be permitted one individual to participate in the birth.

“We do not take the decision to restrict visitors from seeing or accompanying their loved ones lightly,” said Morreale. “The rising number of cases requires us to take immediate precautions to limit its impact on the health and safety of those we serve.”