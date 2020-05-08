Oneida Health receives $25,000 grant from Central New York Community Foundation for PPE

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oneida Health announced that it recently received a grant of $25,000 from the Central New York Community Foundation.

The grant was awarded to help gather critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), testing supplies, thermometers, and technology.

“We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the Community Foundation for their support during this time,” said Gene Morreale, President, and CEO of Oneida Health. “Our ability to purchase and obtain adequate PPE supplies during this unprecedented time has been significantly challenged. The financial support received from the Community Foundation will further our efforts to maintain the highest level of safety for our patients, residents, staff, and providers.”

“Serving both as the main hospital and a major employer in its region, Oneida Health is vital to the health and safety of Madison County residents,” said Robyn Smith, director, strategic initiatives at the Central New York Community Foundation. “Our grant from the Madison County Rural Poverty Fund will provide the essential resources needed to keep workers safe and ensure they are able to assist the community in this time of crisis.”

The combination of the Community Foundation’s grant and donations of both purchased and homemade PPE supplies has made a positive impact according to Mr. Morreale. “The support we have received during this time from community members, local businesses, and organizations like the Community Foundation, has been extremely beneficial to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to produce positive patient outcomes because of these generous efforts.”

Oneida Health is currently providing six ways that businesses and individuals can support them during the COVID-19 pandemic. These options include homemade or purchased PPE supplies, monetary donations, volunteer opportunities, supplies for staff break areas, food donations, and messages of support. For more information about ways you can help, please visit www.oneidahealth.org.