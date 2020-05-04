Oneida Health to resume outpatient, elective surgeries

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida Health announced on Monday that it will resume performing outpatient, elective surgeries at its hospital after validating that they have met the criteria released by the Department of Health.

The CEO and president at Oneida Health said designated areas and staff will be used to treat any patient with COVID-19.

All patients who are scheduled to have an outpatient procedure will be required to have a pre-screening test three days prior to the procedure. The test will take place at the hospital’s drive-thru testing center.

Patients will also have to complete a screening assessment on the day of their appointment.

To limit exposure, Oneida Health is providing direct pathways to private rooms for surgical patients.