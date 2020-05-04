Oneida Health to resume outpatient, elective surgeries

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida Health announced on Monday that it will resume performing outpatient, elective surgeries at its hospital after validating that they have met the criteria released by the Department of Health.
The CEO and president at Oneida Health said designated areas and staff will be used to treat any patient with COVID-19.
All patients who are scheduled to have an outpatient procedure will be required to have a pre-screening test three days prior to the procedure. The test will take place at the hospital’s drive-thru testing center.
Patients will also have to complete a screening assessment on the day of their appointment.
To limit exposure, Oneida Health is providing direct pathways to private rooms for surgical patients.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watchfire at the Fairgrounds Memorial Day weekend is cancelled
- Senate back in session; lawmakers turn down COVID-19 testing
- Can mosquitoes transmit COVID-19? SUNY ESF professor weighs in
- Another death from COVID-19 in Madison County
- Boxer trades gym for mom’s house to train for Olympics
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App