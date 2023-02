ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida High School Girl’s Varsity Soccer Coach, Dale McCormick, has died after drowning in Melbourne, Florida.

According to the Oneida City School District Athletic Director, Bert Conklin, McCormick died on Sunday, February 19, 2023, after trying to rescue his two children from the Atlantic Ocean.

Before drowning, McCormick was able to save his two children who made it safely to shore.

However, McCormick did not and got caught in the undertow and drowned.