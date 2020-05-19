Turning Stone, other Oneida Nation casinos to reopen on June 10

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Turning Stone Resort and Casino outlined their reopening plan on Tuesday, which is set to start on June 10.

The “Safer Together” plan adopts the best practices from gaming and hospitality venues throughout the world and incorporates input from regional partners, including neighboring municipalities.

Included in the plan are the following steps:

To support public efforts to limit the spread among regions, access to facilities will be limited to guests who travel from within 120 miles, and an identification verification will be deployed to aid contact tracing if it becomes necessary.

There will be no concerts/shows in the Showroom or Event Center until mass gatherings can be offered without undue risk.

Mandatory face coverings for employees, guests, vendors and the public—wherever feasible throughout our facilities.

Gloves required for all employees who are working in direct contact with guests, including in all restaurants, at registration desks and on the gaming floors.

Daily non-invasive thermal temperature checks of every employee entering the workplace and brief survey questions to identify potential exposure to coronavirus.

All restaurants and bars will have at least six feet of separation between tables. Buffets or other self-service food options will remain closed, and there will be no self-service food in any of the Players’ Lounges or banquet rooms.