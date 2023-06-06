ONEIDA INDIAN NATION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate New York is taking a step in the direction of electric vehicles.

The Oneida Indian Nation announced on June 6 that they would be partnering with Tesla to bring a Tesla showroom to Upstate New York. This will be the first Sales, Service and Delivery (SSD) center in the region.

It will be just off Exit 34 on the New York State Thruway, this 25,000 square foot building is expected to open by 2025.

Renderings of the upcoming SSD Tesla center.

According the Oneida Indian Nation, the partnership between them and Tesla is made possible by the 2013 Settlement Agreement between the Oneida Indian Nation, New York State and Oneida and Madison Counties.

Under the agreement, the Nation paid more than $600 million to the State and the local counties in consideration for – among other things – the State’s recognition of Oneida’s sovereign right to pursue responsible land use and economic development initiatives without interference.

“This partnership aligns with New York State’s climate action council’s scoping plan and will help the state meet its ambitious Electric Vehicle adoption goals,” said Rohan Patel, Vice President, Public Policy and Business Development for Tesla. “We are also excited to work with the Nation to foster top local talent through Tesla’s workforce development programs which will specifically provide Members of the Oneida Indian Nation with opportunities to learn diverse skills which can lead to full-time careers at Tesla.”

The money made through sales at the Tesla location on the reservation will be funneled back into the Nation’s government programs and services for members, without loss of tax revenues to local communities.

This comes after an understanding that took place in 2020 between the Nation and the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance. Because of it, Tesla will give up the State’s portion of the sales tax they collection on all electric vehicles (EV) sold in the Oneida Indian Nation.

“This initiative and partnership with Tesla align with the Nation’s commitment to environmental stewardship, the constant diversification of our enterprises and warm hospitality for all who enter our ancestral homelands. As we look towards the future, we know that these guiding principles will serve as an anchor for the economic development required to sustain our region and the Oneida people for many generations to come,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter.

With the center set to go in, the demand for EV charging locations will rise. The Nation and Tesla have agreed to add 16 additional Tesla Superchargers at two locations in the Oneida homelands in Verona.

“Tesla is also partnering with Oneida to install more than 120 Level 2 chargers across the Oneida homelands, including 12 each at the community center, administrative offices, and the elder center, as well as chargers dedicated to tribal residences. All of this is in addition to the 12 Tesla Superchargers already located at Turning Stone Resort Casino. These Superchargers were equipped with Tesla’s recently introduced Magic Dock, making them among the first in the United States to support Tesla vehicles and EVs from other manufacturers,” said the Oneida Indian Nation.

On top of a Tesla showroom, the Nation will also build:

a Maple Market across the street

Retail plaza at the same site

This will create hundreds of construction jobs and new part and full-time positions.