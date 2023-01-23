ONEIDA INDIAN NATION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation announced Monday, January 23 that they made record-breaking investments in Central New York during 2022 with historic vendor spending.

In 2022, the Oneida Indian Nation increased its total investment in New York State vendors by more than $64 million, or a 34 percent increase in regional vendor spending from 2021.

The reinvestment level is predicted to continue in 2023 as the Nation moves toward the largest evolution in two decades of the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s new construction of a community center and its seed-to-sale cannabis operation.

In 2022, The Oneida Indian Nation included more than 1,300 different New York State Vendors, spending more than $254 million to support local businesses, resulting in substantial growth in the CNY workforce.

In addition, the Oneida Indian Nation contributed more than $85 million in payments under the 2013 settlement agreement to New York State and surrounding counties.

“As we begin our 30th year at Turning Stone, we know that reinvestment in our people and our community has been the key to our success,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “The growth of our enterprises provides the opportunity to increase our economic footprint and partnerships throughout the region, and these increased investments are a testament to this fact.”

Oneida Indian Nation vendor spending increases included the following:

34% increase in spending with New York State vendors ($254 million total)

71% increase in vendor spending across the three-county region, including: 22% increase in Oneida County ($14,676,817 total) 155% increase in Madison County ($7,649,842 total) 79% increase in Onondaga County ($91,736,772 total)

211% increase in capital project spending ($81,792,635 total)

The Nation also continued to expand partnerships with state and local vendors during 2022, including:

1,371 vendors across New York State

306 vendors in Oneida County

167 vendors in Madison County

402 vendors in Onondaga County.

In 2022, the Nation’s enterprises grew with the opening of The Cove at Sylvan Beach, a new vacation rental destination on Oneida Lake, and the introduction of 7 Kitchens, Turning Stone’s new market-style buffet and largest restaurant.

The Villages at Stoney Creek was also introduced and was one of the first employer-sponsored below-market housing developments with one to three-bedroom apartments for Oneida Nation Enterprises employees. The housing also came with free transportation to Turning Stone.

“The Oneida Indian Nation has long been an important partner to Oneida County,” said Anthony J. Picente, Jr., Oneida County Executive. “This latest economic impact data underscores the importance of that partnership, as the creation of new businesses and the diversification of the Nation’s enterprises support businesses and vendors here in Oneida County and across the region. We know that the Nation will continue to build on this success in the coming year and look forward to identifying new ways to continue this valued partnership.”



“We know that the Oneida Indian Nation’s capital investments and local vendor spending have played an important role in Madison County’s growth and success,” said John Becker, Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman. “Its constant reinvestment in our community has resulted in new jobs, more local spending, and a direct positive impact on our own economic development.”

Construction of the new community center and the full launch of its seed-to-sale cannabis operation is on the horizon in 2023.