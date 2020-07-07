Oneida Indian Nation makes changes to health & safety plan for casinos

Oneida Indian Nation, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After reopening venues one month ago, Oneida Nation Enterprises announced changes to its “Safer Together” reopening plan.
Changes to the health and safety plan were made to align with New York State’s COVID-19 guidelines and go into effect on Friday, July 10.
The updates are in effect for all Oneida Indian Nation properties, including Turning Stone Resort Casino, Point Place Casino, and Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Casino & Sports Book.
Turning Stone will require everyone to wear face coverings throughout the gaming floors and temporarily prohibit smoking inside.
Previously, Oneida Nation Enterprises only allowed guests within a 120-mile radius. Now it will limit access for guests who travel from any of the states that Governor Andrew Cuomo has placed a travel advisory.
Guests will continue to undergo a health screening prior to entering.
Rules that will remain in place include:
- Restaurants limiting occupancy to 50% capacity.
- No shows, concerts, or large gatherings on the premises, with nightclubs remaining closed to the public.
- Enforcement of face coverings and physical distancing wherever possible.
- Enhanced sanitation and cleanliness procedures also remain in effect, including a much higher HVAC changeover level, which exceeds the standards required by commercial code.
- Gloves required for all employees who are working in direct contact with guests.
- Daily non-invasive contactless temperature checks for all employees and brief survey questions to identify potential exposure to coronavirus.
