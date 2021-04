VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Oneida Indian Nation is set to open its newly expanded hotel property. Sandstone Hollow Inn is set to open May 12.

To keep up with an increase in guests, the nation announced $1000 sign-on bonuses to new housekeeping staff.

Sandstone Hollow Inn, located across from Turning Stone’s Sandstone Hollow Golf Course, features a shuttle service to Turning stone and a continental breakfast. It will also be dog-friendly.