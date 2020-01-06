Oneida Indian Nation recognized for contributions to Madison County War Veterans Memorial

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A special ceremony was held in Wampsville on Monday to honor the lives lost from Madison County in the war on terror.
The ceremony was held to recognize the Oneida Indian Nation for their contributions to the Madison County War Veterans Memorial.
Last year, the Oneida Indian Nation donated money to help build a permanent monument dedicated to those lost in the war on terror from Madison County.
The monument now stands outside the Madison County Courthouse.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Areas of lake snow near and north of Syracuse tonight
- Packers “not talking about” 2015 NFC Championship game, instead looking forward to divisional round against Seahawks
- WATCH: Westhill vs. CBA Girls Basketball
- Villa Pizze Fritte vendor gets contract at State Fair’s Expo Center
- AMR Ambulance hit by BB gun round
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App