Oneida Indian Nation recognized for contributions to Madison County War Veterans Memorial

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A special ceremony was held in Wampsville on Monday to honor the lives lost from Madison County in the war on terror.

The ceremony was held to recognize the Oneida Indian Nation for their contributions to the Madison County War Veterans Memorial.

Last year, the Oneida Indian Nation donated money to help build a permanent monument dedicated to those lost in the war on terror from Madison County.

The monument now stands outside the Madison County Courthouse.

