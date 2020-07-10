Oneida Indian Nation requiring masks at all casinos

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If you plan on hitting the slot machines, you better have your mask. Starting Friday, all Oneida Nation casinos, including Turning Stone, are requiring everyone to wear a mask in order to come through the doors. The Oneida Nation announced the update to the policy earlier this week.

This policy does include the casino and the bingo hall at Turning Stone. There will also be no smoking, for now, on the gaming floor, to allow gamblers to follow the new mask mandate.

The mask policy is in effect at Point Place and Yellow Brick Road casinos as well.

The nation is also replacing its 120-mile radius requirement for guests. Anyone from any state on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s travel advisory won’t be allowed.