ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS (WSYR-TV) — The first-ever cannabis dispensary in Verona and on the Oneida Indian Nation Homelands, Verona Collective, is set to open on Jan. 3, 2024.

Interested individuals wanting to work at the dispensary can attend career information sessions on Dec. 14 and 16 that will discuss the roles available within Verona Collective’s seed-to-sale cannabis operation.

The new dispensary will be located at 5250 Willow Place in Verona directly across from Turning Stone Resort Casino.

“Verona Collective is a seed-to-sale cannabis business fully operated by the Oneida Indian Nation from the cultivation of plants to processing, packaging and retail sales, all on Nation lands. Earlier this year, construction was completed on the new enterprise’s 50,000-square-foot cultivation facility, and when its first dispensary opens next month, it will offer a full array of products that include cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more from Verona Collective’s brands Trim & Proper, CNY Provisions, Humble & Kind and Fair Shake,” stated the Oneida Indian Nation.

Once Verona Collective opens, in spring 2024, it will launch its second dispensary also located in Verona. At that time, a new wave of hiring will begin for a variety of positions at the second location. Verona Collective is also planning to open additional dispensaries in the next couple of years.

The company’s full range of job opportunities include positions in:

Cultivation

Processing

Packaging

Retail

Oneida Indian Nation commits to first offering new opportunities to its current team members because employment at Verona Collective requires an “outstanding work history.”

“Joining the Turning Stone Enterprises team is the best and fastest way to become a top candidate. There is a huge amount of interest in jobs with Verona Collective, both within the Oneida Indian Nation’s current team and across the region,” said Ryan Riggs, Turning Stone Enterprises Vice President for Retail. “Joining the Turning Stone Enterprises team is a great way to receive a first look at these opportunities and to build the skills we’re looking for throughout Verona Collective: exceptional customer service, strong communication and collaboration, flexibility and more.”

Anyone interested in jobs with Verona Collective can visit the Oneida Indian Nation’s website and sign up for the information sessions.