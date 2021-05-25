Oneida Indian Nation unveils bronze statue of Oneida warrior to commemorate Oneida Carrying Place

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation along with officials from the City of Rome and Oneida County unveiled a bronze sculpture at 301 West Dominick Street in the City of Rome. The piece is a life-size bronze sculpture of an Oneida warrior backdropped by three bronze panels.

The sculpture commemorates the historic Oneida Carrying Place, a vital area used for transportation, trade, commerce, and strategy during the Revolutionary War.





This place helped shape the war efforts, as the Oneidas helped American colonists defend Fort Stanwix from a British siege, and their subsequent victory helped change the momentum of the war.

“Recognizing the contributions and sacrifices of our ancestors is among the most important priorities for the Oneida Indian Nation,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter.

“As we continue to make strides in creating a truly inclusive community, this beautiful tribute will remind us to never forget our collective past and help visitors learn about the role this region played in the founding of the country,” Halbritter said.