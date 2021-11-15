Oneida Indian Nation unveils new cultural art installation along Thruway

ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS (WSYR-TV) — In conjunction with Native American Heritage Month, the Oneida Indian Nation Monday unveiled a new cultural art installation called the Passage of Peace. Comprised of seven illuminated tipis located on Oneida Indian Nation lands just prior to Exit 33 of the Thruway, the Passage of Peace will run through the holidays.

We hope The Passage of Peace will bring attention to continued hardship taking place in many parts of Indian Country while delivering a message of peace and remembrance with our neighboring communities here in Upstate New York,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative. “The tipi has become a universally recognized symbol of Native American identity. It also represents the traditions of Indigenous Nations in the Western U.S., many of which have experienced tremendous loss of life and suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The installation was inspired by similar public artworks created by American Indian Nations throughout the country. The Oneida Indian Nation was moved to create the Passage of Peace to honor those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among its brother and sister Nations in the Western U.S. where these losses have been greatest.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Native Americans: