Oneida Lake no unnecessary travel advisory lifted

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood lifted the no unnecessary travel advisory on Oneida Lake on Thursday. The advisory went into effect on August 21, 2021.

The water level in Oneida Lake is still higher than normal, according to New York State, approximately 18 inches higher.

Sheriff Hood cautions anyone who is out in the water. He said wake from passing boats can still cause additional issues of flooding for businesses and homes along the shore.

“Even though the advisory has been lifted on Oneida Lake, please be cautious and safe when you are on the lake,” said Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood. “We hope that the water levels will continue to recede. If you are out on the water, please be safe.”