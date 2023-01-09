TOWN OF LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Out on Lewis Point of Oneida Lake, there’s not a fisher to be found.

Up the road at Lakeside Outfitters, the conversation is dominated by the unusual winter.

The customers the store does have are stocking up to drive north, where the ice fishing season is more active.

The Watertown and Buffalo areas have more snow now than they usually get all year, but the Syracuse region is far beneath the average amount of annual snowfall.

Lakeside Outfitters Owner Scott Masucci said, “Saturday was completely wide open out here. No snow. No ice. Nothing.”

He hasn’t lost hope for a good season. He’s seen ice develop quickly, once weather conditions allow, like last year.

“It went from zero to six inches in two nights,” Masucci said, “and then it went to 12 inches in three days. We grew a lot of ice really quickly last year but it was on real cold nights.”

He says ice fishermen tend to panic when they can’t get out on the ice, but he wants them to look at data and history.

“In the last 100 years, there only hasn’t been ice out here one time. Odds are in our favor we’re going to have ice,” Masucci said.