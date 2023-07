ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jerry Wallis, a 25-year-old Oneida Native, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for possession of various drugs after the Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of his home at 240 Williams Street, in the City of Oneida.

The home was searched following a “lengthy investigation” into drug sales occurring there, said the Sheriff’s Office.

After searching the house authorities found: 3.7 grams of cocaine, 1.4 pounds of concentrated cannabis, 6.95 pounds of leaf marijuana, 14.8 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, narcotics packing materials, a stun gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Wallis is now charged with:

1 count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (Class A-2 Felony)

2 counts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (Class B Felony)

1 count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (Class C Felony)

1 count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th (Class D Felony)

1 count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (Class A Misdemeanor)

1 count Criminal Possession of Marijuana 2nd (Class D Felony)

1 count Criminal Possession of Marijuana 3rd (Class E Felony)

1 count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (Class D Felony)

1 count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (Class A Misdemeanor)

1 count Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd (Class A Misdemeanor)

Wallis was arraigned at CAP Court and then released on his own recognizance, said the Sheriff’s Office. He is set to appear in the City of Oneida Court at a later, unknown date for these charges.