(WSYR-TV) — A man died after a motorcycle accident on Creek Road near the intersection of Fairview Avenue in the Town of Lincoln around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, August 29.

After arriving at the scene, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they saw a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle off the northern shoulder of the road, laying on its side against a utility pole.

Police say the only person involved in the accident, 71-year-old Ellis Boyles of Oneida, was taken to Oneida Health Hospital where he later died.

After an investigation, police say that Boyles’ motorcycle was traveling westbound on Creek Road when he went off the northern shoulder of the road and hit a utility pole.

The sheriff’s office is asking any witnesses of the accident to call the office at 315-366-2311.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lincoln Fire Department, Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, the Madison County Office of Emergency Management, and the Oneida City Police Department.