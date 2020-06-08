Oneida Nation casinos on track to open June 10

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Oneida Nation casinos are currently set to open on June 10th. This includes Turning Stone Resort and Casino, Yellowbrick Road Casino, and Point Place.

The first phase of reopening, titled the “Safer Together” plan, will be limited to people who travel from within 120 miles. There will be no concerts or shows and gloves are required for all employees. Everyone will be required to wear face coverings and before you come in and you have to have your temperature taken. Restaurants and bars will keep tables spread out by at least six feet and that means no buffets or self-service food.