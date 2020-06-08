CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Oneida Nation casinos are currently set to open on June 10th. This includes Turning Stone Resort and Casino, Yellowbrick Road Casino, and Point Place.
The first phase of reopening, titled the “Safer Together” plan, will be limited to people who travel from within 120 miles. There will be no concerts or shows and gloves are required for all employees. Everyone will be required to wear face coverings and before you come in and you have to have your temperature taken. Restaurants and bars will keep tables spread out by at least six feet and that means no buffets or self-service food.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oneida Nation casinos on track to open June 10
- Positive coronavirus tests lowest it has been in months
- Daily Pledge: Christian Brothers Academy, 7th Grade, Ms. Spina – June 8th
- Picture of the Day: 6/8/20
- WATCH: Sun-filled blue sky Monday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App