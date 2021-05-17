Oneida Nation hiring for hundreds of positions at their four casinos

In this May 3, 2021 photo a woman plays a slot machine while wearing a mask in the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On May 11 the American Gaming Association released statistics showing that the U.S. commercial casino industry matched its best quarter ever in terms of revenue in the first three months of 2021, taking in more than $11.1 billion as customers continued returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Nation is kicking off the “Seize the Summer Gig” hiring event Monday.

They are looking to fill hundreds of seasonal part time and full time positions between the four casinos.

Open positions include bartenders, golf course beverage cart servers, sports book ticket writers, restaurant hosts, servers, cooks, dealers, housekeepers, slot attendants, and more.

Some positions will offer up to a $1,000 signing on bonus. The hiring events will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m at all four of the nation’s casino properties.

Monday’s event will be at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in the Shenendoah Clubhouse.

Tuesday will be at the Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sportsbook. Thursday it will be at Point Place Casino and Monday, May 24 will be at the Lake House at Sylvan Beach.