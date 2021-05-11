Oneida Nation hiring for hundreds of seasonal jobs; hosting ‘Seize the Summer Gig’ hiring events

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Nation is looking to hire hundreds of seasonal part-time and full-time workers. Some of the positions will provide up to $1,000 sign-on bonusesand the nation is hosting a two-week hiring event called “Seize The Summer Gig”.

Hiring events will be held at all four of the Oneida Nation’s casinos. The first one is happening next Monday, May 17 at the Turning Stone in the Shenendoah Clubhouse. It’s from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here is a full list of all the events: