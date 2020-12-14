Oneida Indian Nation looking to fill 250 positions

(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation is looking to fill more than 250 positions at their resorts.
They are partnering with Oneida County to launch the “New Year, New Career” campaign — looking to attract recently laid-off hospitality and gaming professionals.
The campaign was launched after Disney announced mass layoffs for hospitality workers at its Orlando resorts.
So far, more than 40 Central New Yorkers were hired and 30 more were hired from Orlando.
