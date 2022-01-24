Oneida Nations hosts largest hiring event ever before opening of new businesses

(WSYR-TV) — Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will host its largest hiring event ever, called “Spring into a New Career”, in preparation for the grand openings of 7 Kitchens and The Cove at Sylvan Beach this spring.

ONE is looking to fill hundreds of positions to support their expanding and existing businesses at “Spring into a New Career” on February 10 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Turning Stone’s Tin Rooster, Turquoise Tiger, and the Atrium Bar. Select positions will also offer a $1,000 sign on bonus. “Spring into a New Career” will also have giveaways and dealing tips from blackjack dealers.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about 7 Kitchens and The Cove at Sylvan Beach and be able to being working immediately in on-the-job training and working on pre-opening activities. Other positions include:

Cooks

Dealers

Slot Representatives

Hotel Attendants

Bartenders & Beverage Servers

Golf & Grounds

Pre-registration is strongly recommended for the event, but walk-ins are welcome. You can pre-register at ONEnterprises.com.