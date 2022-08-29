A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department was dispatched to a crash on Fairview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28.

Police and fire departments responded to the scene and discovered a pick-up truck that crashed into a tree.

The driver of the truck, John R. Loomis of the Town of Lincoln, received emergency treatment on scene. He was transferred by ambulance to the Oneida Healthcare Center where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.