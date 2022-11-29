ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a possible social media threat at approximately 7:59 a.m. on November 29.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, an onsite Special Patrol Officer assigned to Vernon-Verona-Sherril (VVS) was notified by school administrators of a possible social media threat.

At that time, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to the high school.

When Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they investigated the incident but ultimately found that the information did not appear to be credible.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the image of the non-specific, suggestive threat was taken from a Tik-Tok video and was sent out as a “joke”.

Police say that students and staff of the high school were never in immediate danger.

In a Facebook post made by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, they remind people that such statements that are made as a “joke” can lead to legal consequences.

They also urge parents to have conversations with their school-age children as they stress that the “jokes”, statements, or suggestive photographs can place students, staff and parents in fear as well as disrupt the learning process for other children.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office also stresses that although they are committed to keeping their community and schools safe, it can be difficult when they must respond to non-realistic threats like these.