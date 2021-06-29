Oneida Shores Beach closed due to high levels of bacteria

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida Shores Beach in Cicero is closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria (E. coli) in the water.

The Onondaga County Health Department announced swimming will not be allowed until levels return to an acceptable standard. They will notify the public when the levels have returned to normal.

In a press release, the OCHD says that most varieties of E. coli are harmless or cause brief diarrhea. If someone is concerned they have might serious gastrointestinal distress they are encouraged to contact their health care provider.

While Oneida Shores is closed to swimming, Onondaga County Parks encourages the public to use Jamesville Beach as an alternative. Jamesville Beach will open for swimming tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30 at noon.

For future updates on bacterial testing and closure status for Oneida Shores Beach, please visit: www.onondagacountyparks.com/about/water-quality-testing/ or call the Division of Environmental Health at 315.435.6600.