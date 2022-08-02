CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach

A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100 ml. threshold. The water will then be re-sampled daily until levels decrease. Once acceptable levels of bacteria are found, then the beach will be reopened.

According to the Parks website, the reading of E. coli Monday on the left side of the beach was 461 E. coli/100ml. The water will be tested daily until an acceptable reading is achieved.

The causes of elevated bacteria levels are not always clear. They may be related to land uses in the watershed, stormwater runoff, naturally occurring sand or soil bacteria, or other factors