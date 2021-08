BREWERTOWN, N.Y. (ONONDAGA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced that Oneida Shores may open for swimming as of Friday, August 13. The beach will be open from 11am-6pm and admission is $7 per vehicle.

According to the Health Department results from re-sampling efforts at Oneida Shores Beach on 8/11/21 were: 66 E.coli per 100 ml (Left) and 166 E.coli per 100 ml (Right) which are acceptable and beach operation can recommence.