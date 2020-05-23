Oneida Shores opens Saturday

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While state parks like Green Lakes have already opened this week, Oneida Shores is set to welcome visitors on Saturday.

While the beach will be open to the public, only 150 people will be allowed into the park at once. Normally, the capacity is 350.

Swimming in the deep water section at Oneida Shores is also prohibited at this time.

Guests will have to stay at least six feet apart and wear a mask if they can not follow social distancing rules.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “If that’s how you want to spend your Saturday, Sunday or Monday please get there early, and you know that’s the reality, and if you don’t want to be there the whole time, hang out for a couple hours and then maybe someone else can enjoy it.”

Jamesville Beach will not be ready for the holiday weekend. McMahon expects Jamesville Beach to open in the coming weeks.

Green Lakes and Fair Haven State Park opened on Friday, and will be open throughout the holiday weekend.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9