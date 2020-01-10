Oneida woman facing burglary charges in Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oneida woman is facing multiple charges in Chenango County after an alleged burglary and two vehicle chases.
On January 9, just before 3:30 p.m., Tami Gray, 31, of Oneida was arrested after a burglary in the Town of Plymouth. She also took State Troopers on two vehicle chases, the last of which ended in the Town of Willet after a tire deflation device was used.
After the chase, two suspects were taken into custody. A male suspect has charges pending.
Gray was arraigned in the Town of Plymouth court and remanded to the Chenango County Jail on $50,000 bail.
