Investigation at Oneonta motel leads the seizure of a large quantity of drugs

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple drugs were found in an Oneonta motel investigation conducted by The New York State Police Troop C and the Oneonta Police Department.

New York State Police Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the City of Oneonta Police Department executed search warrants at the Budget Inn Motel in the town of Oneonta on November 3 and November 4 after numerous complaints of drug activity.

Nine individuals were arrested on charges including A-II Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree, B Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, E Felony Criminal Nuisance in the first degree and A Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass in the second degree.

The CSU (Community Stabilization Unit), Troop C CTIU (Counter Intelligence Unit, members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Uniform Members, members of SORT (Special Operations Response Team) and the City of Oneonta Police Department all assisted in executing the warrants.

The Items that were seized included:

• Approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine

• Approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine

• Approximately 130 grams of heroin/fentanyl

• Approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine

• Approximately 100 individual glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for sale

• Approximately 86.5 grams of ecstasy pills

• Approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl

• Syringes loaded with heroin/fentanyl

• Suboxone strips

• Clonazepam pills

• Unidentified pills

• Packaging materials and scales

This is an ongoing investigation.