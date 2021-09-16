OnFarm Fest offering family activities at 9 farms Saturday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The OnFarm Fest will take place on Saturday, September 18 at various county farms, where families can visit animals such as cows and goats, as well as explore and learn about agriculture and local farming.

Activities at the nine participating farms include giveaways, live music, farm tours, visits with farm animals, and more with locally-grown food for purchase as well as catering at some farms.

See the list of participating farms below.

OnFarm Fest will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 18 at all participating farms. For more information on activities at each farm and what they offer for OnFarm Fest, visit the event’s website.