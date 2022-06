SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR – TV) — Officers found a 32-year-old man in the 100 block of Radisson Court who was shot in the arm and midsection on Sunday, June 12 around 12:24 a.m. The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital, and is expected to survive.

As the investigation continues, the Syracuse Police Department ask anyone with information to contact them at (315) 442-5222.​​​